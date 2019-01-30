Read Giza Pyramids in Chinese!

Chinese Language to Be Included at Pyramids Sound and Light Shows in Egypt (Twitter)

The "Misr for Sound, Light and Tourism Development" Company announced the inclusion of the Chinese language in the audio and light shows at the Giza pyramids region and the Karnak temples in Luxor.

The sound and light live shows in those regions will be displayed in nine languages: Arabic, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese starting from February 2, in the Pyramids area (west of Cairo).

The Chinese addition at the Karnak temples will be applied starting from the last week of February.

The launch event will be attended by many figures including ministers and renowned names from the tourism and culture industries.

The step is part of the company's efforts to open new tourist markets in Egypt to lure tourists from different nationalities.

Sameh Saad, head of the sound and light company, said in a statement on Monday: "Under the patronage of the Holding Company for Tourism and Hotels headed by Mervat Hataba, in cooperation and coordination with the Chinese attaché, the Director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Cairo Shi Yuewen and Dr. Hussein Ibrahim, Cultural Counselor at the Egyptian Embassy in Beijing, we completed the inclusion of the Chinese language for the first time in the history of sound and light shows in the Pyramid and Karnak regions, where the Chinese tourists will be able to enjoy the show directly."

