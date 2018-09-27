Readers Should Go Directly to the Amman Book Fair!

Amman International Book Fair. (Twitter)

An international book fair kicked off on Wednesday in the Jordanian capital Amman under the main theme, "Jerusalem: Palestine's Capital."

Bringing together 360 publishing houses from all around the world, the 18th Amman International Book Fair will host numerous Turkish publishers and organizations, including the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Fair Committees head Vail Abu Gharbia said the theme of this year’s fair was chosen to help frustrate plans to "Judaize" Jerusalem.

Abu Gharbia added that while the 10-day event attracted many from across the Arab world, participation by Turkish groups brought them the most satisfaction.

This article has been adapted from its original source.