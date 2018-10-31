Record Runners Expect to Participate in Istanbul's World Marathon

Transcontinental Istanbul marathon (AA)[EL]

A record number of runners are expected to participate in the world's only transcontinental marathon.

"A record number of runners are expected in the 40th Vodafone Istanbul Marathon on Nov. 11," Vodafone Turkey Deputy CEO Hasan Suel told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

"Following a great interest for the marathon compared with last year, the registrations for 10-15km were closed. The Istanbul Marathon attracts great deal of attention from foreign and Turkish runners," he said.

"[This is] the only marathon in the world, in which the runners cross two continents. The runners also run to see the world. This marathon also gives the participants a chance to see the city," he said.

The marathon will start on the Asian side of Istanbul’s July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge, formerly known as the Bosphorus Bridge.

The finish line is located in the historic Sultanahmet Square on the city’s European side.

Recalling this year's motto "Run Istanbul For a Healthy Future", Suel said: "Running has become much more popular in Turkey."

Around 30,000 professional runners including 3,500 foreigners from more than 100 countries will take part in the 40th Vodafone Istanbul Marathon.

The event features a 42 kilometers (26 miles) marathon, and three other races on 15-km (9.3 miles), 10-km (6.2 miles), and 8-km (4.9 miles) courses. It will also include a race for wheelchair-bound participants.

Vodafone is the main sponsor of the race organized by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Spor Istanbul.

Last year, French runner Abraham Kiprotich won in the men's category and Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich the women's race.

For more information, runners can check "www.maraton.istanbul" website and #runistanbul and #run4health hashtags on Twitter.

