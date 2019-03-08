RescueTheDress. Bridesmaid Forgets Dress in Houston. Southwest Airlines Flies it to Costa Rica

(Twitter/ @SouthwestAir)

The airline shared live tracking of the flight with a special tag added to the flight system 'RescueTheDress'.

Southwest Airlines jumped into action when a bridesmaid in US sought their help after she forgot her dress at home and flew for wedding in Costa Rica.

The airlines not only got the dress delivered to the bridesmaid they also shared live tracking of the flight with a special tag added to the flight system 'RescueTheDress'.

Southwest Airlines decided to help the bridesmaid friend, Taylor, who desperately reached out to the airline for help on Twitter. Taylor wrote: '@SouthwestAir help!! My friend is in a wedding on Saturday in Costa Rica but she left her bridesmaid dress here in Houston! Can we get her dress on flight #1734 tomorrow??? #WorthATry #BestCustomerService'.

To her surprise she received a positive reply from the airlines which read: 'Alright, let's do it!'. Southwest agreed to fly the dress from Houston to Costa Rica and collected the it from the Houston Hobby airport after the bridesmaid friend handed it over to the airlines staff. The dress was then carefully packed in a bag and put on board the flight, reported Mirror.co.uk.

Southwest Airlines also tweeted an appreciation for the bridesmaid's friend Taylor and wrote: 'UPDATE: The dress has arrived at Houston Hobby! (Shout out to the bridesmaid's friend Rachel, who dropped it off at the airport this morning. We all need a friend like Rachel.)'

They also added a picture of Taylor handing over the dress to the dispatchers. Finally, the dress reached the bridesmaid in Costa Rica and the airlines quipped on Twitter: 'Ladies and gentlemen, it has arrived. Operation #RescueTheDress: COMPLETE!'

