Residents, Tourists Can Win 42 Kilos of Gold in Dubai Shopping Fest

(Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Follow >

Residents and tourists can win 42 kilos of gold, gold bars, luxury cars and TVs during the 5-week promotion launched by Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) as part of Dubai Shopping Festival, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The golden retail moment will run from December 26, 2018 to February 2, 2019.

More than 300 outlets will participate in the campaign.

Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG) said, "This is for the first time that we introduced separate gold and diamond campaigns and believe this will increase the footfall significantly this shopping festival. Every year the aim is to offer something unique and new to the buyers and hence our new campaigns focuses on enhancing the shopping experience for the local as well as the international customers."

Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson - Marketing - Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group and CEO, Strategic Alliance and Partnerships Sector DCTCM and Entities, commented: "Every year the expectations from DSF is very high and the whole world looks forward to it. And like every year, DGJG will provide the right momentum for the festival. We are also confident that the gold raffle and the weekly diamond raffle will give a timely boost to the retail sector, one of the pillars of Dubai's economy. Both gold and diamond are important from consumer demand perspective and the campaign focuses highly on them during key shopping season."

This article has been adapted from its original source.