Rich Kids of Istanbul Live 'Good Life', Share on Instagram

(Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Instagram Follow >

Following a season of overspending, January payday can't come quick enough - but for these teens the spending spree never stops.

The Rich Kids of Istanbul have been busy living the good life and sharing the evidence in envy-inducing Instagram snaps.

The account, which boasts over 12,000 followers, documents the lives of heiresses, entrepreneurs and offspring of the rich and famous from Turkey.

For these teens in particular their wealth appears to be spent on their wheels, whether that's a bespoke gold plated car or a private chopper.

Others have shared snaps of their very exotic pets ditching your average moggy for a real life tiger cub.

And of course designer clobber is the uniform of these spoiled youngsters who haven't got a hair out of place not matter what the occasion.

This article has been adapted from its original source.