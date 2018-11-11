Riyadh Sets up 9 Special Health Clinics, 4 Related to Hepatitis C

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The General Directorate of Health Affairs in Riyadh announced on Friday that it has opened nine “specialized consultation” clinics in primary health care centers across the region as part of its ongoing drive to improve those centers in line with Ministry of Health initiatives.

Four of the new clinics are dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of Hepatitis C.

The new clinics are part of the ministry’s efforts to improve health services in the Kingdom in the fields of internal medicine, ophthalmology, pediatrics and gynecology, among others, and to ensure that citizens have easier access to such services.

