Rude Divorce Services Ad in New York Stirs Anger But Could be Effective!

A billboard advertising divorce services (Twitter)

A billboard advertising divorce services in New York state is raising controversy for its seeming similarity to a rude gesture.

The We The People billboard, which advertises divorce services starting at $499, features a giant image of a hand with the wedding ring finger extended upward in a tongue-in-cheek reference to extending the middle finger.

"I'm done," the billboard reads.

At least one local resident has complained about the billboard, saying it's disrespectful and makes light of a serious matter.

Rose Szymborski, manager at the We The People office in Albany, brushed aside the criticism.

"At first we were a little concerned about how provocative it was," Szymborski told WTEN-TV. "Some people weren't too keen on the idea, but once they realized that it was not the actual middle finger, they realized what the actual message was."

She said the billboard has received mostly positive feedback from members of the community.

