'Running of The Sheep' Festival Kicks off in New Zealand

'Running of the Sheep' Festival Starts in New Zealand town

A New Zealand town celebrated its annual festival with a Running of the Sheep event, featuring hundreds of sheep running through the streets.

The Te Kuiti Volunteer Fire Brigade shared video on Facebook showing the sheep running through the streets of the city, which is known as the shearing capital of the world.

The Saturday run was part of the Great New Zealand Muster, an annual event that also includes the New Zealand Shearing Championships.

