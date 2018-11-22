Russia Grants 300 5-Year Visas to Saudi Businessmen

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

In a major boost to enhance economic cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia, Russia will grant 300 entry visas for five years to Saudi business owners and companies, the Russian-Arab Business Council has announced.

The announcement was made during the meeting at the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) between Sami Al-Obaidy, chairperson of CSC, with Tatiana Gvilava, director of the Russian-Arab Business Council.

On reciprocating those visas, Gvilava expressed the hope that there would be a similar step from the Saudi side to grant Russian employers multiple visas to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom and to establish business partnerships with their fellow Saudi employers.

Gvilava praised the efforts of the Russian-Arab Business Council, which works under the umbrella of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote trade relations between Russia and the Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Al-Obaidy praised the strong relations between the Kingdom and Russia, which are witnessing significant progress, and stressed their keenness to activate the Joint Business Council in order to benefit from the investment opportunities available in both countries.

During the meeting, the Russian side also invited Saudi investors and the business community to participate in the 5th international exhibition Arabia-EXPO, to be held in Moscow on April 8-10, 2019, and to enter into partnerships with their Russian counterparts for better coordination.

Gvilava noted that the exhibition aims to promote trade and economic cooperation between Russia and the Arab world, in addition to shedding light on investment opportunities and areas of trade partnership between the two sides.

