S. Korea May Allow Mobiles in Army to Allow Soldiers Feel Less Lonely

South Korea will consider allowing soldiers to use private cell phones during off-duty hours as it has found using mobile phones helps them feel connected, according to a survey by the defense ministry.

The ministry has authorized personal use of mobile phones at 36 units on a trial basis and conducted a survey to soldiers on effects of the use. Soldiers could use mobile phones from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and holidays, Yonhap News reported.

The survey showed that soldiers felt less isolated. Some said smartphones enabled them to search for information for their personal studies, according to Lee Tae-in of the defense ministry's task force team for improving military culture.

The ministry is expected to decide whether they will allow soldiers of all units to private cell phones next month.

Concerns for security have also emerged.

"There has been some violation of rules for cell phone use, such as using it outside allowed hours and using unauthorized cell phones," Lee said.

Allowing cell phone use has a risk of transferring classified military documents to outside, which could undermine military disciplines and national defense power, according to an online petition against the use of private cell phone in the military, posted on the presidential website in March.

South Korea requires all men between 18 to 35 to serve in the military for about two years.

