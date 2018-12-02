Santa Takes Photo With 23 Sets of Twins

(Twitter)

A group of Chicago-area moms pulled off a complicated Christmas photo when they got 23 total sets of twins to pose together with a mall Santa.

The moms, members of the Chicago Twin Moms group, said they have long sought to pull off the busy Santa photo, but the closest they came was gathering 18 sets of twins to pose with the Easter Bunny earlier this year.

The 23 mothers, each with a set of twins and some with spare children, converged on the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg this week to get the near-perfect photo.

"Pretty chaotic right now," mother Courtney Polite told WLS-TV. "You're never [going to] get all these kids to not be crying or all looking at the same time."

Mall officials said they were pleased to be able to host such an unusual photo.

"It's a lot of fun," Heather Lloyd, director of marketing and business development at Woodfield Mall, told the Daily Herald. "It's just a great time for them to get to see Santa and also be around the other families of twins."

This article has been adapted from its original source.