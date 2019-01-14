Saudi Arabia Holds Open Horse Fest in Late January in Riyadh
A man riding an Arab horse. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The first session of the Saudi Arabian Horse Festival will be launched in Riyadh in late January, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.
The event will be organized by the A lSalam (Peace) Stable and held under the supervision of the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horses Center.
The festival will include a number of activities, including an Arabian horse pageant, elite horse auction, courses for breeders and arbitrators and a number of horse shows.
The event will also include poetry readings, an outdoor cinema, arts, shopping areas and restaurants.
The festival hopes to raise awareness on the preservation of cultural heritage, in addition to presenting unique entertainment in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
