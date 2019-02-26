Saudi Arabia Hosts Global Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety

(Shutterstock)

Under the patronage of King Salman, the 4th Global Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety will open on March 2, bringing together health ministers from more than 50 countries.

The summit will focus on several important aspects, most notably “digital health in patient safety,” which will tackle the digital transformation in health care, its impact on the secure provision of services, and the extent of its potential contributions to increase investment in the coming years. Experts will also discuss “patient safety policymaking,” and the impact and importance of strong legislation in developing policies and procedures that ensure patient safety.

Patient safety is one of the most important priorities of the health services system. The Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC) established in 2017, is the first of its kind in the whole region and fulfills one of the initiatives of the National Transformation Plan 2020. The center’s mandate is to galvanize health care regulators, payers, providers, patients, families and communities around patient safety.

