In Saudi Arabia There Are Over 2M Illegals But They Are Being Rounded up

Nearly 2.66 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.

Since the campaign began in November 2017, there have been 2,666,916 offenders, including 2,078,375 for violating residency regulations, 407,966 for labor violations and 180,575 for border violations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The report said 45,022 people were arrested while trying to enter the Kingdom, of whom 51 percent were Yemeni, 46 percent were Ethiopian and 3 percent were of other nationalities.

In addition, 1,907 people were arrested for trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 3,403 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators.





