Saudi Artist Paints on Cups in Cafes for Others to Ponder on

She leaves painted cups and drawings at her table.

27-year-old Fatima Al-Daoud from Saudi Arabia has found a unique way of connecting to people through art. The young artist leaves painted cups and drawings at her table for random guests while she leaves the café in Riyadh.

"When I go to the cafe to read or work, I noticed that I had missed my art projects, so I decided to buy a sketchbook and paint. I practiced painting while I was going to the cafes, Al-Daoud told Al Arabiya.

"The idea came to me to leave the drawings on the table and leave a message to the next person that it was gifted to. The idea came to fruition in early July," she added.

She says it is a great feeling every time she does something like this and leaves a part of herself behind.

"I also want to convey a message not to stick to the things that we love. When you get used to not owning it, leaving the worked on with hours of energy to make others happy makes you feel good," she said.

"This is a style of drawing I first adopted five years ago. The human face is the part of one's body that expresses personality and feelings the most. Complementing it tends to be coupled with unrealistic facial expressions. This way, we see them in a different light and are able to express feelings," she says.

