Saudi Badr Al-Shibani Set Off to Climb Highest Peak in Antarctica

Saudi adventurer Badr Al-Shibani (Twitter)

Saudi adventurer Badr Al-Shibani has set off to climb Vinson Massif, the highest peak in Antarctica at 4,892 meters, facing temperatures as low as 40 degrees Celsius below zero.

Nicholas Clinch was the first person to climb Vinson Massif in 1966. Al-Shibani is expected to take a week to reach the peak.

He is sponsored by the General Sports Authority under the auspices of the Saudi Climbing Authority.

The climb is part of the Seven Summits challenge, which involves reaching the highest mountains on each of the seven continents.

Al-Shibani said he is determined to challenge 100 young Saudi men to climb one of the Seven Summits in 2019.

