Saudi 'Bari' Wins Top Handicraft Accolade in India's Craft Week

India Craft Week (Twitter)

The National Handicraft Development Program “Bari,” a flagship program of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) has won the Best Handicraft Organization award in the second edition of the India Craft Week.

The event was organized in the Craft Village in the Indian capital New Delhi.

Indian Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi presented the award.

The main objectives of the program are to build a skilled professional group that can produce products at the local and global level, expand the base of product diversity and quality, as well as the economic and tourism diversification of a sustainable economic industry, in addition to the expansion of craft creativity centers.

Bari last year organized a skills-based training program for the development of female artisans in Riyadh in partnership with the Turquoise Mountain Foundation (TMF) of the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.

The art and craft training focused on the development of Al-Kharazah craft techniques and trainees had the opportunity to learn new techniques.

