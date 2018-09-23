Saudi Camel Festival Largest in World According to Guinness
Saudi Arabia’s Camel Festival Named Largest in the World by Guinness Book of Records. (Twitter)
Saudi Arabia’s Camels Festival was named the largest event of its kind in the world by the Guinness World Records, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Friday.
The camel racing tournament is being organized under the auspices of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.
The Guinness recognition was received by head of the Saudi Union for Camels Prince Fahd bin Juluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musa'ad.
The Camels Festival will be concluded on Saturday at a ceremony that is being sponsored by Crown Prince Mohammed.
