Saudi Designers Get Top Billing in Jeddah's Tasmeem Fair

An artwork on show by Ahmed Jeddawi, architect and calligrapher, in the second edition of Tasmeem Fair in Jeddah. (Twitter)

Tasmeem, a nonprofit initiative by the Saudi Art Council, is opening in Jeddah tonight in its second edition. The initiative serves as a platform for interior designers and architects to present their work in a different light, reinforcing their role in Saudi society.

Under the patronage of Princess Jawaher bin Majed bin Abdul Aziz, Tasmeem’s selection of the best and most innovative designers this year grasped the mysterious concept curated by Lama bin Mansour.

Arab News was given special exclusive access to the venue before opening night. An aura of mystery surrounds the venue but its buzz for excitement can be felt around you.

The initiative’s first exhibit last year was regarded as a success by many, presenting architects and interior designers in a new light, allowing them to develop their displays, resulting in innovative and unexpected creations. Visitors can flow from one hall to the next, admiring the installations and experience some of them firsthand. From a first look, it seems that this year will be equally successful, if not better.

This year’s mysterious concept is one that can resonate with many, with several keynote speakers presenting a number of topics ranging from calligraphy and architecture, architectural photography and more. Workshops and lectures will accompany the exhibition for the duration of the fair.

Tasmeem Fair is open to all on Oct. 11-22 in SAC’s Gold Moor headquarters in the Shatea district.

