Saudi Exhibit Popular at Philippines Cultural Center in Manila

The Exhibition of the History of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is proving to be a popular attraction at the Philippines Cultural Center in Manila.

The five-day event, organized by the King Abdul Aziz Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Media and the Saudi Embassy, has attracted hundreds of visitors each day since it opened on Feb. 19.

The exhibition aims to shed light on Saudi culture, the history of the Kingdom and how it is adapting and flourishing in the modern era.

The foundation has produced booklets, in English and Tagalog, that explain the Kingdom’s role at the heart of the Islamic world, as a hub connecting Asia, Africa and Europe with the land of ancient civilizations.

Visitors can also learn about the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and open up the country culturally, along with the history of relations between the two countries.

Filipinos can also enjoy traditional Saudi entertainment at the event, including folkloric and musical performances from across the Kingdom, presented by the Arts and Heritage Department of the International Cultural Relations Agency of the Ministry of Media.

There is also an Arabic calligraphy display, where visitors can have a go at writing their names in a variety of styles, while henna artists have proved popular with women keen to have traditional Arab designs painted on their hands.

