Saudi Forgets Her Baby at Airport Terminal Forcing Plane to Return

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A Saudia flight was forced to make an emergency return to Jeddah airport after a woman realised that she had left her baby behind.

Dubai-based Gulf News reported on Monday that the flight to Malaysia had to turn around over the weekend when the Saudi passenger realised she had left her baby at the airport's terminal.

A video of the pilot asking for permission to return has been widely shared on social media.

"The flight is requesting to come back… a passenger forgot her baby in the terminal - the poor thing," a traffic controller can be heard saying.

"Ok, head back to the gate. This is a totally new one for us!"

The national flag carrier has yet to comment on the reports.





