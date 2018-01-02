Saudi Hospitals to Open Classrooms for Children With Cancer

The children will be given lessons in the same subjects taught in their schools so that they are able to catch up with their classmates when they get well and return (Shutterstock/File)

The Ministry of Education will open classrooms in hospitals for the children receiving treatment for cancer so that they will not miss their studies and be left behind when they return to their schools after recovery.

Minister of Education Ahmed Al-Issa has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Musanid charitable organization to support children suffering from cancer.

The children will be given lessons in the same subjects taught in their schools so that they are able to catch up with their classmates when they get well and return.

Haya Al-Awwad, undersecretary for girls education at the ministry, said the teachers who at these classrooms will be paid special incentives.

She said the classes will close the gap in the studies of hospitalized children when they return to school after treatment.

"The child patients may face difficulties in keeping pace with their classmates because of the gap in their education during their treatment in hospital," she said.

She said the agreement for providing educational services at oncology centers was signed between the minister of education and Musanid Chairwoman Princess Adilah Bint Abdullah.

According to the princess, there are now seven classrooms in various oncology departments to make sure that the sick children continue their education along with their healthy colleagues while they remain hospitalized.

