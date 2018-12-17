Saudi Janadriyah Culture and Heritage Festival Fest Kicks Off Thursday

A woman attends the Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Twitter)

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will open this year’s 33rd Janadriyah festival on Thursday.

The National Festival of Heritage and Culture is organized by the Saudi National Guard and includes the much anticipated Annual Grand Camel Race.

The announcement was made on Sunday by National Guard Minister Prince Khalid bin Ayyaf, who is also the head of the commission overseeing the event, at a press conference where he outlined the festival’s most important events and programs.

The conference was also attended by Special Envoy of Indonesia’s President to the Middle East, Dr. Alwi Shihab, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kingdom, Agus Maftuh Abegebriel, and SPA President, Abdullah Al-Hussein.

Prince Khalid said this year’s festival has the theme of “faithfulness and loyalty.”

As is customary, the event starts with the grand annual camel race, with speeches and national performances to be held in the evening, during which a number of prominent personalities of the Saudi society will be honored in recognition of their contributions, achievements and services for their nation in several fields.

During the three-week festival at Janadriyah park, the Republic of Indonesia will serve as the official guest of honor this year, Prince Khalid announced.

The Indonesian envoy thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for choosing Indonesia as the Janadriyah 33rd festival’s official guest of honor, lauding the strategic and civilizational firm ties binding the Kingdom and Indonesia. He also said that this participation would further enhance the relations between both countries.

Next Sunday, King Salman will receive the festival’s guests. The monarch will also patronize a special Ardha (Saudi men dance) performance, which will be held at the sports gallery in Ad Diriyah on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Prince Khalid paid tribute to the continuous support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the Janadriyah cultural festival, as he has always been keen to see it reflect the country’s legacy and culture in the best profile.

He also thanked Media Minister Awwad Al-Awwad for the cooperation offered to make the festival a success.

Responding to questions from reporters, Prince Khalid said that six entry gates were erected to receive the festival’s visitors from 11 am to 11 p.m. for three weeks.

He also said that King Salman will open the pavilions in Tabuk and Jawf regions during his tour of the festival.

This article has been adapted from its original source.