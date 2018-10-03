Saudi Justice Minister Orders 'Special Centers' for Child Custody, Visitation

Saudi women and a child walk along a street in Riyadh. (AFP/File photo)

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Justice has ordered the provision of specialized centers to help implement child custody and visitation laws in Saudi Arabia.

Waleed Al-Samaani said the ministry signed agreements with two non-profit institutes to form an initiative called “Shaml” or unity to provide centers to implement custody laws.

The initiative aims to create a suitable environment for families without needing to enforce such laws in courts or duty stations. It comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation plan 2020, to fulfill Vision 2030.

The centers will offer services related to child custody laws as well as providing social and psychological support to parents and children to reduce tension and protect child rights.

