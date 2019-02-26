Saudi Justice Ministry Opens Nursery in Riyadh for Kids, Families Visiting Court

(Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice has opened a nursery at the Personal Status Court in Riyadh to provide a secure environment for children visiting the court with their families.

The pilot phase of the nursery was launched on Sunday. Children up to 9 years of age will be offered care by specialized staff with extensive experience in the field.

The nursery is one of the steps taken by the ministry to protect children’s rights. Others include the provision of centers for access and visits during children’s court visits with their families.

Justice Minister Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani directed that the statutory provisions of the Protection from Abuse Act and the child protection system are observed during judicial review.

