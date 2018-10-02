Saudi 'Pink Fingerprints' Anti-Breast Cancer Campaign Kicks Off

(Shutterstock)

The Saudi Cancer Society launched an awareness campaign on Monday to combat breast cancer under the name “Pink Fingerprints,” and through the Abdul Latif Jameel Center for Breast Cancer Early Detection.

The campaign will be running during the whole month of October, and is aiming to increase the rates of early screening to help improve recovery rates.

The society’s chairman, Dr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Kanhal, said that the Abdul Latif Jameel Center will be implementing the campaign to be broader in the bid to spread awareness of this disease.

He added that the “Pink Fingerprints” campaign is being launched for a 12th consecutive year.

He also mentioned that many programs and events will be implemented in cooperation with several health centers, hospitals and universities, which will be taking advantage of the latest tools for early detection, mobile clinics supplied with latest equipment and medical standards.

The mobile clinics will tour different parts of the Kingdom to reach the highest number of people in their homes.

He also referred to an interactive awareness event for the campaign to be held mid-October at the Kingdom’s Commercial Center for two weeks. All participants in the campaign will be able to stamp their fingerprints on a wall to mark their involvement.

In addition to providing a space dedicated for clinical examination for visitors who wish to do so, there will also be an educational corner on self-examination.

