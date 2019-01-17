Saudi Police Arrest Expat Who Made $3.7 From 'Magic' Scams

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Police in Riyadh have arrested an expatriate who made $3.7 million (SR14 million) from a scam in which he promised to double people’s money using magic.

The Arab national deceived his victims by claiming he could use sorcery to boost their wealth, provincial government spokesman, Aloush bin Fares Al-Sebaei, said.

He said the offender was detected by Riyadh’s “central field committee,” which is tasked with catching practicers of exorcism, known as “ruqya,” folk medicine and interpreters of dreams, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The man was arrested with the support of security authorities.

