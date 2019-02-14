Saudi Police Arrest Man Who Brutally Tortured Dog

(Shutterstock)

A man who brutally tortured a dog has been arrested by the Saudi security forces.

According to the official twitter handle, Jazan Police took into custody a citizen in his forties for animal cruelty.

Video footage of the incident sparked outrage throughout the kingdom.

In the horrific video, the dog is dragged along behind an SUV, a Toyota Fortuner.

The poor animal can be seen tripping and falling while attempting to keep up with the driver so it wouldn't be choked to death or mangled mercilessly.

Some people called for him to be jailed for 20 years.

Others said he should be treated the same way he treated the poor animal.

No comment as of yet regarding why the man did the heinous deed.

This article has been adapted from its original source.