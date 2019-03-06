Saudi Prince in Dispute With Ex-Wife Over Beverly Hills Mansion. US Judge to Rule
Beverly Hills (Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add Delaware LLC as an alert
Disable alert for Delaware LLC,
Click here to add Fahdah Husain Abdulrahman Al-Athel as an alert
Disable alert for Fahdah Husain Abdulrahman ...,
Click here to add Delaware as an alert
Disable alert for Delaware
A Delaware judge is mulling whether to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Saudi prince in a dispute with his ex-wife over their Beverly Hills mansion.
The judge heard attorney arguments on Tuesday in a complaint filed by Prince Faisal Bin Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud against his former wife, Princess Fahdah Husain Abdulrahman Al-Athel.
The prince wants to prevent his ex-wife from selling the property without his consent.
He also says he is owed about $42 million he loaned to renovate the property.
The princess argues that she was never a manager of the Delaware LLC formed to buy the property, and that the Delaware court has no jurisdiction over her.
She also says an earlier petition she filed in the Cayman Islands should take precedence over the Delaware lawsuit.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- 'That' Saudi prince gets the royal flush: Some of the graphic charges that were dropped in Beverly Hills sexual assault scandal
- Mohamed Hadid displays Quran in his lavish home for exclusive Harper's Bazaar cover
- Report: Saudi Sheikh Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife $270 Million
- Wealth in the land of Arab Spring: Egypt's top ten richest men in 2014