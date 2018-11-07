Saudi Rail Starts 1st Night Journey From Riyadh to Al-Jouf

Saudi passengers on the platform at Makkah train station. (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Saudi Railway Co. Follow >

The Saudi Railway Co. (SAR) will start its first night train journey from Riyadh to Al-Jouf on Wednesday.

SAR said that the inclusion of Al-Jouf station comes after completion of all stages of the operation, adding Al-Jouf as a fifth and new destination to be included on the passenger line.

According to SAR, passengers will be able to travel by night trains, which contain special night cabins, between Riyadh and Al-Jouf (return), through Hail and Al-Qassim.

Each couchette will fit a maximum of four people, and will have pillows, blankets and Wi-Fi, the SAR added. A team serving passengers will be available throughout the trip.

SAR said that passengers wishing to travel on daily or long-distance trains can book tickets through the company’s website, the special application or through the customer service center.

This article has been adapted from its original source.