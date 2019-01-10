Saudi Shura Council Bans Marriage of Minors
(Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia has banned the marriage of minors following a ruling by the Kingdom’s Shoura Council, according to a statement issued by the council on its website.
The council’s speaker Abdullah Al-Sheikh approved the law that called for banning of marriage of all minors, male or female, at a recent session of the council.
The ruling also received the support of two thirds of the council.
After the decision Shoura Council member Latifa Al-Shaalan Tweeted her approval of the council's decision, calling it “a good step forward that was not easy to reach.”
This article has been adapted from its original source.
