Saudi Student Faints Twice, Dies During Final Exam

(shutterstock)

A Saudi student died after falling unconscious twice - first in his class while writing his final exam and then, while being taken to home in a car arranged by the school.

Mu'ath Muslim Salloum al-Awfi, a student at Qais bin Saad Al Ansari high school in Madinah, died of natural causes, says an Al Arabiya report.

The death of their son has left the parents shocked and devastated. Mu'ath's father was quoted by Al Arabiya as saying that his son did not suffer from any disease, and that the last thing he did when he left home was ask his mother to pray for him.

Mu'ath was an amiable boy. He was fond of cars and collected their pictures, while dreaming of success, the report added.

Nasser Abdul Karim, head of the public administration for education in Madinah, paid condolences to the student's family.

School principal Mahal al-Awfi told Al-Arabiya, "Mu'ath was in good health and did not suffer from any disease, but he felt tired during the test of the Arabic language, the last test for the first semester." He added that he excelled in his studies and achieved high grades - 90 per cent - during the last three years of high school.

"He complained that he felt tired and when he fainted we called the paramedics. He asked to go back and finish his exam but we told him he will be re-assessed in the following semester. We arranged for him to return home and during his transfer by car, he fainted again so he was taken to the nearest hospital, where he died as soon as he arrived," said the principal.

Read More:

This article has been adapted from its original source.