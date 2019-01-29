Saudi Tantora Fest Still Has Lots More Stars

Winter at Tantora cultural festival (Twitter)

The Winter at Tantora cultural festival in Saudi Arabia will be extended until Feb. 23 with additional concerts from regional superstars, organizers said Monday.

The event, which started last month in the northern city of Al-Ula, has so far included Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and a virtual performance from the late Egyptian entertainer Umm Kulthum.

An official festival tweet said there would also be shows from Iraqi musicians Ilham Al-Madfai and Kazem Al-Saher on Feb. 15.

Bahrain’s Rashed Al-Majid and Iraqi artist Majed Al-Mohandes will perform on Feb. 23, when there will also be a ceremony to honor Kuwait’s Abdul Karim Abdul Qader.

The two-week extension will allow more more arts and tourism events to be held in Al-Ula, the tweet added. The cultural festival is the first event of its kind to be held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Al-Ula has archaeological remains dating back more than 2,000 years, and festival visitors can visit sites that are only open to some ticketholders.

