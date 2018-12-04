Saudi Viral Video Shows Horrific Moments of Son/Father Run Over by Speeding Car

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man and his son were run over in a horrific accident in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

In a heartwrenching video that captured the harrowing footage, the child can be seen accompanied by his father as they crossed a street in Asir, as per Okaz report.

Suddenly, the man loses his grip on the boy's hand as his son runs across the street.

As his child starts to cross the second road, his father sees an oncoming vehicle and leaps to save his son.

Seconds later, the vehicle smashes into them both, dragging the father several metres before he comes to a stop.

They were taken to Abha hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The child remains in the hospital in stable condition, whereas the father is fighting for his life in Asir hospital.

Social media has given the name "Father, model of sacrifice and love" to the selfless man.

