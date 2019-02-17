Saudi Women Bowling Team Compete in Egypt Championship

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Saudi Arabian women’s bowling team will compete in the 9th Arab Men and Women Bowling Championship, which will be held in Egypt on Thursday until February 23.

The Saudi women’s team involvement in this tournament marks their first participation outside the kingdom, as Saudi women competed in the first women’s bowling tournament last year after women were allowed to practice certain types of sports.

President of the Saudi Bowling Federation Badr al-Sheikh said that the bowling team is ready to participate in the Arab championship.

He explained that preparations came through preparatory and training programs for players at the Universal Bowling Center in Riyadh, under the supervision of the coaching teams.

The 9th Arab Men and Women Bowling Championship will be held in the International Bowling Center of the Armed Forces. Seven Arab countries are participating in the tournament: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

