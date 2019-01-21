Saudi Women Come on Top in 1st Round of Racing Championship

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Saudi Arabian women dominated the first round of the women’s SWS-SPRINT Championship, which is organized by the FunXtreme Racing Circuit in Dirab for motorcars and motorcycles.

It is sponsored by the Saudi Federation of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles at the SWS World Championship.

The second round saw the participation of a number of Saudi, Gulf and Arab women drivers, who fought it out for the title until the final meters of the race to become the winner.

Yasmin Madani finished first with 0.09 ppm, Amjad Al-Omari came in second place and Princess Madawi Al-Saud took third place.

Sarah Al-Harthi, Director of the Women’s Race Program at FunXtreme circuit, praised the impressive levels of the first and second rounds of the women’s competitions, stressing that they are no less exciting than the other categories/groups, especially since it is being held for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Harthi expressed her deep satisfaction with the excellent professional level of the tour.

She also praised the increasing media interest in women’s races, which reflects the positive interaction of the media and its role in enhancing the participation of Saudi women in all fields.

