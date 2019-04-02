Scientists Abroad Will Stay in Touch With Egypt

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Migration and Egyptian Expatriates’ Affairs Minister Nabila Makram held a meeting with the Board of Trustees for the ‘Egypt Can’ foundation, in the presence of Egyptian engineer Hani Azer, to discuss final preparations for the foundation’s official launch.

She said that a press conference will be held next Sunday to launch the foundation.

During the meeting, Makram announced the selection of Azer as Lifetime Honorary President of ‘Egypt Can’ and Dr. Magdy Yaqoub as Lifetime Honorary Chairman of the Foundation’s Conferences.

The foundation’s goal is to serve as a link between Egyptian scientists and experts abroad and their motherland, alongside establishing an Egyptian database registering their data to learn about and benefit from their contributions to the communities in which they live, Makram said.

She pointed out that the foundation was established in cooperation with the Solidarity Ministry.

The ‘Egypt Can’ foundation is formed by a Council of Experts headed by Makram. It includes Egyptian scientists abroad. It is also formed by a Board of Trustees including Dr. Hani al-Nazer as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ahmed Fayek as Secretary General, and Maha Salem as Assistant Secretary General.

The board also includes Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar, President of the Arab Academy for Science and Technology, Dr. Sherif Sedky, President of Zewail University, and Dr. Sherine Abbas Helmy, Vice Chairman of Farco Pharmaceuticals.

This article has been adapted from its original source.