Sharjah Court Finds Man Guilty Over Murder of Colleague for $500

The Sharjah Criminal Court has adjourned the hearing in the murder of a worker, who was stabbed to death by his colleague after an argument over Dh2,000 ($544).

The man, who was convicted in the case, has been given time to contact the relatives of the deceased to convince them about receiving blood money and submit its documents to the court.

According to court records, the accused stabbed his colleague to death at their company accommodation in the Sharjah Industrial area over the Dh2,000 ($544) loan the latter had taken from him. He was charged at the court with premeditated murder of his colleague for a small amount.

The prosecution successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused in the court.

A representative from the Bangladeshi Embassy attended the court hearing as per the request of the court. The embassy representative confirmed that the parents of the deceased were contacted and that the father of the victim had no problems in accepting the blood money and waiving off the charges. However, the elder brother of the victim refused it, the representative informed the court.

He urged the court to postpone the hearing on the basis of the defendant's desire to approach the victim's parents again and then bring the documents to the court.

The court postponed the case to enable the Bangladeshi embassy to communicate again with the parents of the victim to find out their final decision demands.

