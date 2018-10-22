Sharjah Court Tries Man for Forging Residency Documents After he Was Sacked

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man stood trial at the Sharjah Criminal Court for allegedly forging documents to renew his residency permit. The man had allegedly forged the documents after he was dismissed from his company.

The accused filed a case against his employer for his arbitrary dismissal and financial dues owed to him as an employee. However, the company management was "surprised" to find the accused's labour card and residence visa renewed, despite the ongoing labour case.

The Sharjah Criminal Court confronted the defendant with the charges, but he denied the accusation and told the court he had applied for renewing his visa in accordance with the legal procedures. He said he did not know that the employer had cancelled his labour card. The accused said the typing centre had requested for some documents to renew his visa, which he submitted.

A company representative explained to the court that the defendant cannot renew his work visa without the firm's electronic signature. He added that he reviewed the application at the Tasheel centre and the General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs - Sharjah and understood that "the card was forged".

