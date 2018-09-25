Sharjah Police Busts Gang Who Stole Mobiles, Electronics Worth $24 Million

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The suspects have been referred to the public prosecution for fraud and forgery.

The Sharjah Police have busted a gang of Asians and seized duplicate mobile phones and electronic devices worth over Dh91 million ($24,772M). The police coordinated with the Sharjah Economic Development Department to arrest the suspects red-handed.

The suspects have been referred to the public prosecution for fraud and forgery over their bid to sell the phones.

Captain Mohsen Ahmed, director of anti-economic crimes at the criminal investigation department, said they received a tip-off about a gang that was using warehouses in Sharjah's industrial areas to import, store and sell counterfeit goods.

On raiding three warehouses, the police found counterfeit phones and electronic devices and seized them. The supervisors and owners of these warehouses, who were arrested, told the police the goods belonged to a man based outside the country. The police have put in a request to extradite this suspect.

