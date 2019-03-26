Sherine Stop Making Jokes on Egypt. You are Not Funny!

Sherine Abdel-Wahab (Twitter)

The Musicians Syndicate in Egypt didn’t contact any foreign embassies to ban renowned Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab from performing outside Egypt, a source within the union said on Monday.

The source, who spoke to Al-Masry Al-Youm on condition of anonymity, said that the union hasn’t pursued any further procedures since the statement it issued last week.

Last week, the union suspended Abdel-Wahab until her investigation by the Musicians Syndicate on Wednesday.

The Musicians Syndicate on Thursday banned Abdel-Wahab from performing in Egypt and scheduled a disciplinary meeting on March 27 to investigate the claims brought against her regarding her latest controversial statement at a concert in Bahrain.

Egyptian lawyer Samir Sabry filed a complaint against Abdel-Wahab for “insulting Egypt,” “spreading false news,” and “inviting suspicious human rights organizations to interfere in Egypt’s affairs.”

Sabry’s legal complaint claimed that Sherine devastated Egypt’s reputation with her recent statement at a concert in Bahrain, where she stated, “Here I can say whatever I want. In Egypt, anyone who talks gets imprisoned,” according to Sabry.

Head of the Musicians Syndicate Hany Shaker said in a telephone interview with Al Nahar TV on the program “Akher Al Nahar” that the syndicate’s move came as result of several complaints against her.

He added that he has previously asked Abdel-Wahab to stop telling jokes on stage; he had stressed that the stage is for singing only and informed her that she doesn’t know how to be properly humorous.

“Sherine’s last mistake–making fun of the Nile River–was a big one, and here is another catastrophe. Her statement angered Bahrainis more than Egyptians themselves, because they love Egypt,” Shaker added.

Sherine Abdel-Wahab was previously handed a six-month prison sentence after making fun of the River Nile during a concert. She had said that drinking its waters may lead to parasitic infections.

This article has been adapted from its original source.