Shooting of Couple in Lebanon Raises Police Suspicion of Murder

The bodies of a married couple were found in their house in Deir Kifa near Tyre Sunday with a gun next to them, according to the state-run National News Agency.



Some local media outlets reported that the man shot his wife before shooting himself. But local daily An-Nahar reported that a member of Deir Kifa’s municipal council had speculated that the couple was killed by a family member because they married without their families’ consent.

No further details were provided by the NNA, as the incident is still under investigation.

Deir Kifa’s mayor could not be reached for comment.

