Should Cabin Crew Panic if Passenger Spends 15 Minute in Toilet?

The cabin crew was concerned as the passenger didn't come out for long.

A passenger slammed EasyJet airline claiming racial discrimination after 'concerned' cabin crew forced open toilet door because he was inside for too long.

Adil Kayani, 35, had spent over 15 minutes in the toilet two hours into the flight from Marrakesh to Manchester when the flight steward unlocked the door from outside. Kayani said that he was sitting on the toilet with his trousers around his ankles when staff barged in the toilet for 'safety and security'. After the incident, the airline apologized to Kayani and as a gesture of goodwill offered him £500, which he rejected.

Kayani, who was returning after a winter break, said that after hearing a 'heavy knock' on the door he told the cabin crew he would be out in a minute. "But then the lock turned from red to green. Someone had opened it from the outside and forced their way in. I was still sat on the toilet and I was completely exposed. I shouted get out and he shut the door immediately," an angry Kayani was quoted as saying in Metro.co.uk.

Claiming racial discrimination, the passenger added, "They didn't do this to anyone else on the flight. It's not as if I was in the toilet for a long time. I feel completely violated. I think it was racial discrimination. They can see the colour of my skin. I was racially profiled. It was discrimination. I think it is Islamophobic. I feel like my dignity was violated and my dignity is more important than the money."

