Should Fat People Reserve 2 Seats on Planes?

Most airplanes lack for a sufficient leg space, and most travelers complain about tight seating. So how would the scene look like if a passenger was tall or obese? He would definitely feel uncomfortable, and may cause disturbance for the passengers sitting next to him.

Michael O'Leary, head of the low-cost airline Ryanair, known for his controversial statements, once called to tax obese people, although the Irish airline never applied his suggestion.

But what could obese people do to enjoy a more comfortable and secure flight? Should they book two seats?

For her part, an official from the German Business Aviation Association, said: "no passenger is asked about his weight while booking. It's up to him whether to book two seats, or to select another airline offering bigger seats, or to choose the middle seat."

The size of seats varies based on the airline or the class. People should typically know this information when they book their flight and consider that all passengers will open the foldable tables, and lower the seat's arms during take-offs and landings.

The official from the German Business Aviation Association says: "In long flights, the business and first classes often offer passengers a sufficient space, which could be a suitable and more comfortable alternative for tall and obese people."





