Shrine in Trouble for Insulting Egypt - Top Prosecutor
Sherine Abdel Wahab (Twitter)
Top prosecutor Nabil Sadek referred a complaint accusing singer Sherine Abdel Wahab of insulting Egypt to prosecutors for investigation, Al-Watan news website reported.
The complaint was filed by Lawyer Samir Sabry.
“In a lowly style Sherine Abdel Wahab insults Egypt, the great mother of the world, the cradle of science and civilization, and the school of creativity, innovation and art,” the complaint read.
The complaint elaborated by adding that Abdel Wahab said in a New Year’s Eve celebration that “Egypt doesn’t deserve me”, which Sabry considered an insult to the nation.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
