Sidon Festive Season Lights up in Lebanon With Much Spirit

Christmas celebrations in Maghdoushe, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (The Daily Star/Stringer)

Sidon’s Maghdoushe embraced the holiday spirit over the weekend with lively celebrations that lit the Basilica of Our Lady of Awaiting with sparkling Christmas lights.

The lighting of the Christmas tree and decorations was held Saturday in an event that was attended by MPs Bahia Hariri, Michel Musa and Osama Saad, as well as a number of local officials.

“Christmas time is a time for tolerance and love. Maghdoushe is celebrating with the participation of its neighbors in putting up Christmas lights and filling our hearts, churches and roads with happiness and love,” Raif Younan, the mayor of the primarily Christian town, said at the event, according to a statement.

“The Maghdoushe Municipality is committed to keeping this town the [jewel] of the south and a place for coexistence,” Younan said.

Archbishop of Sidon Elie Beshara Haddad praised the town for its efforts in putting up decorations and organizing the festivities.

He also commented on Lebanon’s government formation deadlock.

“[We hope] that God will fill our hearts with joy and will provide us with peace and a new government ... and to save Lebanon from the crises” it is facing, Haddad said.

