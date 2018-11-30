Singer Yusuf Islam Calls on Muslim World to Develop its Own Identity

Singer Yusuf Islam (Twitter)

The Muslim world has to develop its own sense of confidence and ambition, Yusuf Islam, world-famous musician, lyricist and educator, said on Thursday.

"It is hard to find a Muslim country producing its own airplanes, cars or televisions," said Islam, also known as Cat Stevens, speaking at the World Halal Summit 2018 in Istanbul.

"The Muslim Ummah had lost its role as a global teacher of this brilliant message [Quran]," he added.

He said Muslim countries were dominated by thoughts that were alien to the philosophy of Islam.

"So many schools today are teaching brilliant things, technologies [...] but where is God, where is Allah," he said.

He said Muslims should come out of the nostalgia of their past glories and invest on themselves.

Islam, who started his music career in the 60s, became a Muslim in 1978. He has a chain of schools and charities.

The four-day summit and expo organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency kicked off on Thursday.

Over 500 buyers, 250 exhibitors, academics and experts attended the expo and the summit from the Middle East, West and Central Europe, the Balkans, and Africa.'

