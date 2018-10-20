Sniffer Dogs in Dubai Clasp Man Out of Kilo of Hash by Sniffing his Motorbike

(Shutterstock)

He had been searched earlier but no drugs were found on his person.

A man has been accused of illegally possessing almost half a kilo of hashish in Dubai.

The 40-year-old GCC national had been searched but no drugs were found on him, as per Al Khaleej report.

Police dogs from the k9 division were brought in and immediately honed in on a motorbike parked in the driveway.

Upon searching the motorbike, police found a plastic bag with 458g of hashish hidden in a secret compartment.

The man confessed that he had bought it from another suspect for Dh4,000 only half an hour prior to his arrest.

