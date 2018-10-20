Sniffer Dogs in Dubai Clasp Man Out of Kilo of Hash by Sniffing his Motorbike
(Shutterstock)
He had been searched earlier but no drugs were found on his person.
A man has been accused of illegally possessing almost half a kilo of hashish in Dubai.
The 40-year-old GCC national had been searched but no drugs were found on him, as per Al Khaleej report.
Police dogs from the k9 division were brought in and immediately honed in on a motorbike parked in the driveway.
Upon searching the motorbike, police found a plastic bag with 458g of hashish hidden in a secret compartment.
The man confessed that he had bought it from another suspect for Dh4,000 only half an hour prior to his arrest.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Nigerian man has the guts to smuggle drugs into Dubai
- Indian Drug Trafficker Executed in Saudi Arabia
- A new Inspector Gadget in Dubai? ‘Smart’ golf carts to foil drug smugglers
- Final court order: Dina El Sherbini thrown in jail for one year on cocaine charges
- "Always the right time to visit Israel", Mark Schiff advised Jerry Seinfeld