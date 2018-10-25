Stop Using Your Mobile! This is What One China Woman Was Told After Her Fingers Ceased

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

She had to seek medical treatment before she regained normal movement in her hand.

Mobile phone addiction is not uncommon as reckless users worldwide surf the internet and are hooked onto social media or online gaming for hours at a stretch.

Recently, a woman in China was unable to move her fingers after she indulged in a week-long binge of using her cell phone continually. The woman from Changsha in China's Hunan province had to seek medical treatment before she regained normal movement in her hand, NDTV quoted Shanghaiist report.

As per a Pear Video report, the woman was off from her work for a week but spent the whole time glued to her phone. The woman apparently put her phone aside only when she went to sleep every night.

The continuous usage of the mobile phone left the woman with severe pain in her right hand. She discovered that her fingers had become stiff and stuck in the smartphone-holding position.

Doctors revealed that the unnamed woman was suffering from tenosynovitis - the inflammation of the fluid-filled sheath surrounding a tendon, caused by repeating the same motion day after day.

